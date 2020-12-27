Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.20.

Several research firms recently commented on ADUS. BidaskClub upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,377 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $117.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.03.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

