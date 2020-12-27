Aequi Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on December 30th (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Aequi Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 30th. Aequi Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ARBGU stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Aequi Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Aequi Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.