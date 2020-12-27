Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report earnings per share of $3.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.40. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $4.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $12.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.14 to $13.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $101.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.