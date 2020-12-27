Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) vs. Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Head to Head Review

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Hennessy Advisors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.24 billion 2.06 $15.70 million $14.22 7.15 Hennessy Advisors $33.39 million 1.92 $7.84 million N/A N/A

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors.

Dividends

Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Affiliated Managers Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hennessy Advisors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group 5.37% 19.15% 8.64% Hennessy Advisors 23.48% 10.15% 8.07%

Volatility & Risk

Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group and Hennessy Advisors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 1 3 2 0 2.17 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus price target of $78.42, suggesting a potential downside of 22.92%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Hennessy Advisors on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.