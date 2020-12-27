AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to post $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.43 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $8.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE AGCO opened at $103.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 833.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AGCO by 459.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

