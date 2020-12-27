Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Now Covered by MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $120.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 143.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.