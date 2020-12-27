Aion (AION) Price Down 13.4% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. Aion has a total market cap of $33.88 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,086.50 or 0.99715979 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029067 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.26 or 0.00413269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018214 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00496615 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00144786 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars.

