AirSwap (AST) Market Cap Reaches $12.18 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 27.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. AirSwap has a market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00046191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00288896 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.06 or 0.02064179 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

