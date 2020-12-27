Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ALRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALRS opened at $27.10 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.74 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

