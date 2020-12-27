Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) PT Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

NYSE:ALEX opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 837.50 and a beta of 1.39. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. Research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 264.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 52,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.