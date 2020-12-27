Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $27.37.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

