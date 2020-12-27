Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report sales of $594.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $574.50 million and the highest is $614.85 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

NYSE ATI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. 609,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,321. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

