Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

ALLO traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. 358,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,016. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,782,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 25,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $913,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,501.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,950 shares of company stock worth $7,663,529. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

