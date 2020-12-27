Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $152.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,971 shares of company stock worth $5,982,640 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.56. The company had a trading volume of 150,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,117. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.11 and its 200-day moving average is $137.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

