Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,971 shares of company stock worth $5,982,640. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.56. The stock had a trading volume of 150,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.93. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Analyst Recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit