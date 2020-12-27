Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,971 shares of company stock worth $5,982,640. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.56. The stock had a trading volume of 150,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.93. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

