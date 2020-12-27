Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.99

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.99 and traded as high as $49.91. Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) shares last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 41,858 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.66.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$134.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

