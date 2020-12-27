Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.55 Million

Analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report sales of $49.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.16 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $50.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $211.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.27 million to $214.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $202.42 million, with estimates ranging from $199.45 million to $205.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 60,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

