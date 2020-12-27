American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 189.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $38,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,050.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $82,773.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVD stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $471.62 million, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

