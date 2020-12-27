AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ABC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a b+ rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.90.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.