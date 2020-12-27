Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,016. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Amyris by 754.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

