Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,016. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Amyris by 754.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit