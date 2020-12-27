Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to report sales of $2.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.56 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $6.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $7.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 million to $8.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.95 million, with estimates ranging from $6.28 million to $19.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALBO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. 131,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,722. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The firm has a market cap of $742.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.