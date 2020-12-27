Analysts Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,488.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 446.50 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $27,971.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,496.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 834,036 shares of company stock valued at $25,544,734. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.