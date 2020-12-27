Analysts Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will report earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.56). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($3.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.28) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 171,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.33. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

