Analysts Anticipate La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. La-Z-Boy reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,954,589.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,858.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at $638,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZB traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. 135,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,374. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

