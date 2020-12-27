Analysts Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.72). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($5.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $54,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 160,135 shares in the last quarter. EMS Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $28,030,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 257.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 632,653 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $33.65. 406,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,982. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

