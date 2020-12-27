Analysts Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce sales of $287.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.90 million and the lowest is $278.80 million. Welbilt posted sales of $381.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

WBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Welbilt stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.29. 928,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,791. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Welbilt by 3,244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Welbilt by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

