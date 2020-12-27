Analysts Expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). BeyondSpring posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BeyondSpring by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit