Analysts Expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). BeyondSpring posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BeyondSpring by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

