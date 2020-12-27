Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Post $3.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $4.63. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $6.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $12.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $153.76 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day moving average is $112.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

