Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) to Announce -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.60). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($3.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of OM stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 76,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,253. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $185,601,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $274,000.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NYSE:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit