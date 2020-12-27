Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) to Announce -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.60). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($3.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of OM stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 76,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,253. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $185,601,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $274,000.

Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

