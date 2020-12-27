Analysts Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) PT at $65.58

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,007,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 200,554 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,060,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 685,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,504. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

