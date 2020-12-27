Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price at $25.38

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAXR. TD Securities downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 404.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXR opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

