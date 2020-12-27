Analyzing FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Isomet (OTCMKTS:IOMT)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Isomet (OTCMKTS:IOMT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 5.48, suggesting that its stock price is 448% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isomet has a beta of -19.39, suggesting that its stock price is 2,039% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Isomet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $60.75 million 59.67 -$77.57 million ($1.30) -9.46 Isomet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Isomet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FuelCell Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Isomet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FuelCell Energy and Isomet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 1 3 0 0 1.75 Isomet 0 0 0 0 N/A

FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 87.80%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Isomet.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Isomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -162.42% -74.92% -13.77% Isomet N/A N/A N/A

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate electricity and usable heat. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, and Germany. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Isomet Company Profile

Isomet Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells acousto-optic (AO) devices, RF electronics, and optical sub-systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers AO navigation products, including modulators, frequency shifters, deflectors, tunable filters, Q-switches, special function devices, fiber optic couplers, and standard AR coatings; and electronics navigation products, such as modulator drivers, deflector drivers, AOTF drivers, Q-switch drivers, frequency sources and amplifiers, and custom electronics, as well as accessories. Isomet Corporation was founded in 1956 and is based in Springfield, Virginia.

