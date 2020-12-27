Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anchiano Therapeutics’ earnings. Anchiano Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anchiano Therapeutics.

Get Anchiano Therapeutics alerts:

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anchiano Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of Anchiano Therapeutics stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Anchiano Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anchiano Therapeutics

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anchiano Therapeutics (ANCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.