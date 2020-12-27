ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Raised to $15.00 at KeyCorp

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.34.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,284.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,304,321.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,052.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,932,776. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

