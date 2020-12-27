AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 44,119 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after buying an additional 1,795,706 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,245,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,026,000 after buying an additional 1,662,698 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $8,204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after buying an additional 791,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,437,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 524,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

ISBC opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

