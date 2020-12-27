AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $255,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $660.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $47.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

