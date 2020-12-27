AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 43,201 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,201 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,735,000 after buying an additional 544,880 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 29.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after buying an additional 386,901 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 745,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 708,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 240,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

In other news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus purchased 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $69,928.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OEC opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.25 million, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OEC. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.