Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $143.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.62. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

