Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0675 on Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $67.43 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025594 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00302002 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

