Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

AHT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.12.

Shares of AHT opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.43. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.