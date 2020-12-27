Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 186.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 970,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after purchasing an additional 631,409 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,877,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after acquiring an additional 369,198 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,218,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,731,000 after acquiring an additional 259,938 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 896.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 180,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $130.51. The stock had a trading volume of 152,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average is $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

