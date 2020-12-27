Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Million

Analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post $3.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $5.13 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $4.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $81.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.80 million to $83.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.20 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASMB. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of ASMB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. 496,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,941. The company has a market cap of $204.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.66. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter worth $7,398,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 2,430.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 369,781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 295,866 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 78.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 357,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 157,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

