AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 37.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,953,000 after acquiring an additional 223,748 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,570,000 after acquiring an additional 410,185 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 32.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott William Drake purchased 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.54 per share, with a total value of $500,669.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,599.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,603. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $57.55 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

