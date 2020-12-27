Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NDA. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.06 ($70.66).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €62.50 ($73.53) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.47. Aurubis AG has a 12-month low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 12-month high of €69.84 ($82.16). The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

About Aurubis AG (NDA.F)

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Analyst Recommendations for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit