Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NDA. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.06 ($70.66).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €62.50 ($73.53) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.47. Aurubis AG has a 12-month low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 12-month high of €69.84 ($82.16). The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

