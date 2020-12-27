Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $161.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Retail Branding and Information Solutions business continues to be hurt by decline in demand owing to retail store and apparel manufacturing closures. Along with its restructuring efforts, the company has been cutting costs to negate the impact of weak demand in some businesses amid the pandemic. The company expects incremental savings from restructuring actions of $60-$70 million during 2020 and targets net temporary savings of $150 million for the year. Morover, its strong liquidity position will help it navigate through these troubled times. The company is also poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, acquisitions and productivity improvement.”

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.91.

AVY opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.72 and its 200 day moving average is $128.75. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.