Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Stake Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5,219.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Avnet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $34.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

