AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVRO. Mizuho increased their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 647,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after buying an additional 62,254 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in AVROBIO by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVRO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 101,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.42. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

