B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.66

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $2.68. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 1,592 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded B.O.S. Better Online Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

