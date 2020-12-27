Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIDU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.61.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.07. Baidu has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $202.79.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Baidu by 235.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 38.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

