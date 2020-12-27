Base Protocol (BASE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.79 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $12.36 million and $1.79 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00120649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00595889 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00147591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00319143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00053012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00083407 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 65,370,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,688,421 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

